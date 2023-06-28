Foo Fighters add Montreal headlining show

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have added a headlining show in Montreal to their touring schedule, and it will take place July 10.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit FooFighters.com.

The Montreal show falls in the middle of two Canadian festival sets. The next U.S. date on the Foos' schedule is July 15 at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival in Milwaukee, followed by a number of stateside headlining and festival shows throughout the summer and fall.

Foo Fighters have been touring since May with new drummer Josh Freese, who joined the group following the death of Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. The "Everlong" rockers are supporting their new album, But Here We Are, their first since Hawkins' passing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!