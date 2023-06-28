Foo Fighters add Montreal headlining show

Foo Fighters have added a headlining show in Montreal to their touring schedule, and it will take place July 10.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit FooFighters.com.

The Montreal show falls in the middle of two Canadian festival sets. The next U.S. date on the Foos' schedule is July 15 at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival in Milwaukee, followed by a number of stateside headlining and festival shows throughout the summer and fall.

Foo Fighters have been touring since May with new drummer Josh Freese, who joined the group following the death of Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. The "Everlong" rockers are supporting their new album, But Here We Are, their first since Hawkins' passing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.