Fontaines D.C.'s 'Romance' named best album at Independent Music Awards

After being short-listed for the U.K.'s prestigious Mercury Prize, Romance by Fontaines D.C. has just earned another honor.

The project, featuring the songs "Favourite" and "Starburster," was named best album at the 2025 Independent Music Awards, held Tuesday in London. The awards, which are selected by a jury panel chosen by the Association of Independent Music, celebrate indie musicians and record labels.

The band's bass player, Conor Deegan III, picked up the award and told the crowd, "It's an award we've won before and it means a lot to us." The Irish band won the honor in 2019 for its debut, Dogrel.

Fontaines D.C.'s record label, XL Recordings, was named best independent record label.

