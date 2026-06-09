Fontaines D.C. mourns death of manager and 'sixth member' Trevor Dietz

Trevor Dietz, the manager for Fontaines D.C., has died.

The "Starburster" outfit shared the news Tuesday in a Facebook post that reads, "We are utterly heartbroken to let you know that on Sunday June 7th we lost our dear friend and manager Trevor."

"Trevor was beside us from the beginning of our journey as a band, we have never known Fontaines D.C. without him, the sixth member of the band," the post reads. "He cared passionately for us and for what was fair and right in the wider world. He was fearless in his beliefs. We will miss him always."

The band adds, "We ask that you kindly respect our privacy and that of his family at this terribly difficult time. RIP Trev."

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