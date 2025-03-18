Fontaines D.C. cancels shows while frontman battles herniated disc

Fontaines D.C. has canceled a run of Latin American shows as frontman Grian Chatten deals with a herniated disc.

The affected dates include scheduled performances in Mexico City, Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Colombia.

A "devastated" Chatten writes in the band's Instagram Story, "I have been really excited to play these beautiful countries for years and it really hurts to be here in Mexico City and not be able to go onstage, but I have been advised today, that I require medical attention."

"We are very grateful for all your support," he continues. "With all my heart, I am sorry that I can't play for you."

Fontaines D.C. has been on tour in support of their 2024 album, Romance, which includes the single "Starburster."

