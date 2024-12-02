Follow along with the Ten Days of Pearl Jam

ABC
By Josh Johnson

'Tis the season for the Ten Days of Pearl Jam.

The grunge vets' annual holiday tradition kicked off Sunday with a live video for "Scared of Fear," a track off their new album, Dark Matter. The performance was filmed during a May show in Vancouver, which marked the first date of PJ's 2024 tour.

The series continued Monday with performances of "Scared of Fear" and fellow Dark Matter cuts "Running" and "Setting Sun" recorded at Pearl Jam's Seattle headquarters as part of their interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Dark Matter was released in April. It's the 12th Pearl Jam album and the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton.

﻿("Running" video contains uncensored profanity.) 

