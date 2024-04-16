Foals' Yannis Philippakis launches Yannis & The Yaw project with late Tony Allen

Transgressive Records

By Josh Johnson

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis has launched a new project called Yannis & The Yaw, featuring music he recorded with the late drummer Tony Allen.

The debut Yannis & The Yaw EP, Lagos Paris London, will be released August 30. You can listen to the single "Walk Through Fire" now via digital outlets.

"There's an eternal quality to these drum tracks, and you feel a continuity of [Allen's] life and energy through them," Philippakis says. "He wanted people to hear this, and it's good to be able to do it for him — but of course it's slightly bittersweet."

Allen played in Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti's band and frequently worked with Damon Albarn. He died in 2020.

Foals' most recent album is 2022's Life Is Yours.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!