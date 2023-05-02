Foals reunites with original bassist Walter Gervers

Foals Performs At Paramount Theater Jim Bennett/FilmMagic

By Josh Johnson

Original Foals bassist Walter Gervers has reunited with the band.

"After 6 years in the alpine wilderness guess who's back in the band?!!" frontman Yannis Philippakis shares in an Instagram post. "Walter is back & better than ever. Rejoining for all the coming shows & into the future. Get ready, the boys are back in business."

Gervers returns to Foals after announcing in 2018 he was leaving the "Mountain at My Gates" outfit to "pursue a new life."

"The parting has been sad, but we remain firm friends," a Foals' statement read at the time. "He'll always be our brother, we love him and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Foals has put out three albums since Gervers' departure: 2019's two-part Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost and 2022's Life Is Yours. The group had been operating as a trio since original keyboardist Edwin Congreave left in 2021.

This summer, Foals will be touring the U.S. while supporting Paramore.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

