Florence Welch undergoes "emergency surgery": "It saved my life"

Sziget Festival 2023

By Josh Johnson

Florence + the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch has revealed that she recently underwent "emergency surgery."

Welch shared the news in an Instagram post Sunday, August 27, noting she doesn't "feel strong enough" to reveal the nature of the operation yet, but that "it saved my life."

As a result, Florence + the Machine canceled a run of recent tour dates supporting their 2022 album, Dance Fever, though Welch plans to finish out the tour as scheduled with shows in Portugal and Spain, on September 1 and 2, respectively.

"Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions," Welch writes. "But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now."

