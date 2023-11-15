Florence Welch, Matty Healy & more featured on soundtrack for upcoming '﻿The New Look' ﻿series

Florence + the Machine's Florence Welch and The 1975's Matty Healy are featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Apple TV+ series The New Look.

The show is set in Nazi-occupied Paris during World War II, and follows the rivalry between fashion designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, played by Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche, respectively.

According to a press release, Welch and Healy are among artists who've recorded covers of "popular early to mid-20th century songs" for the series, along with Lana Del Rey, Bleachers and beabadoobee, among others. Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff also produced the soundtrack.

The New Look will premiere February 14.

