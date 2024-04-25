Florence Welch "had such a fun time" recording "Florida!!!" with Taylor Swift

Florence Welch got a taste of what a Taylor Swift release day is like with The Tortured Poets Department.

The Florence + the Machine frontwoman guests on the album track "Florida!!!" Speaking with British Vogue about the response to the song, Welch shares, "I almost didn't think of the scale of it."

"There's the sort of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], and then there's the Taylor I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth," she adds.

Welch explains that the song came together when Swift approached her with "a concept and a story."

"[That's] my favorite way to start songwriting," Welch says. "We had such a fun time. And then when it came out I was like, 'Oh, s***!'"

As for whether the London-born Welch might pop up during the upcoming U.K. leg of Swift's Eras Tour, she teases, "If I was gonna do it, it would be a surprise."

By the way, the Eras Tour will come to Florida in October, though Swift is playing Miami, not Destin.

Welch, meanwhile, just announced an orchestra-accompanied concert taking place September 11 at London's Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms classical music series. The show will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Florence + the Machine's 2009 debut album, Lungs, which includes the single "Dog Days Are Over."

