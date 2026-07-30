Florence + the Machine's ﻿'Everybody Scream'﻿ nominated for 2026 Mercury Prize

Florence + the Machine's 2025 album, Everybody Scream, is among the nominees for the 2026 Mercury Prize.

The prestigious award honors the best album of the year by a U.K. or Irish act.

Other nominees include Paul McCartney's The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving and the War Child benefit compilation HELP(2), which included contributions from Arctic Monkeys, The Last Dinner Party, Depeche Mode, beabadoobee, Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg, Foals, Damon Albarn and Portishead's Beth Gibbons.

The 2026 Mercury Prize winner will be announced during a ceremony held Oct. 22 in Newcastle, England. For more info, visit MercuryPrize.com.

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