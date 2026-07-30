Florence + the Machine's ﻿'Everybody Scream'﻿ nominated for 2026 Mercury Prize

'Everybody Scream' album artwork. (Polydor Records/Republic Records; Credit: Autumn de Wilde)
By Josh Johnson

Florence + the Machine's 2025 album, Everybody Scream, is among the nominees for the 2026 Mercury Prize.

The prestigious award honors the best album of the year by a U.K. or Irish act.

Other nominees include Paul McCartney's The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving and the War Child benefit compilation HELP(2), which included contributions from Arctic Monkeys, The Last Dinner Party, Depeche Mode, beabadoobee, Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg, Foals, Damon Albarn and Portishead's Beth Gibbons.

The 2026 Mercury Prize winner will be announced during a ceremony held Oct. 22 in Newcastle, England. For more info, visit MercuryPrize.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!