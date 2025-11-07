Florence + the Machine's ﻿'Everybody Scream'﻿ debuts at #1 in UK

The U.K. certainly screamed for Florence + the Machine's new album.

Everybody Scream, the sixth studio effort from the "Dogs Days Are Over" outfit, has debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart.

Florence has now notched five #1 albums across the pond, including their 2009 debut Lungs, 2011's Ceremonials, 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful and 2022's Dance Fever. The group's only record to not achieve that feat is 2018's High As Hope, which peaked at #2.

"16 years on from Lungs, I take none of this for granted," frontwoman Florence Welch tells Official Charts. "I'm so grateful to everyone who took time with this record. It is a scream, but I also wanted it to be a balm to anyone who needed it. Sending love."

Florence + the Machine will launch a U.S. tour in support of Everybody Scream in April 2026.

