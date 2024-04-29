Florence + the Machine notches highest-charting Hot 100 single with Taylor Swift's "Florida!!!"

Florida is one hell of a drug, and Taylor Swift and Florence + the Machine's "Florida!!!" appears to be one hell of a hit.

The joint track has debuted at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 as Swift notches a song in every spot on the chart from #1 to #14 following the release of her The Tortured Poets Department album.

"Florida!!!" is now the highest-charting single for Florence + the Machine, beating out "Dog Days Are Over," which peaked at #21. Frontwoman Florence Welch also hit #10 as a featured artist on the 2012 Calvin Harris song "Sweet Nothing."

Harris, by the way, used to date Swift. As Swifities will tell you, there's nothing Taylor does better than revenge.

