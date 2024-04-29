Florence + the Machine notches highest-charting Hot 100 single with Taylor Swift's "Florida!!!"

Beth Garrabrant

By Josh Johnson

Florida is one hell of a drug, and Taylor Swift and Florence + the Machine's "Florida!!!" appears to be one hell of a hit.

The joint track has debuted at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 as Swift notches a song in every spot on the chart from #1 to #14 following the release of her The Tortured Poets Department album.

"Florida!!!" is now the highest-charting single for Florence + the Machine, beating out "Dog Days Are Over," which peaked at #21. Frontwoman Florence Welch also hit #10 as a featured artist on the 2012 Calvin Harris song "Sweet Nothing."

Harris, by the way, used to date Swift. As Swifities will tell you, there's nothing Taylor does better than revenge.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!