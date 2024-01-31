Florence + the Machine releases "White Cliffs of Dover" cover for 'The New Look' soundtrack

Florence + the Machine has released a cover of "White Cliffs of Dover" for the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series The New Look.

As previously reported, the Jack Antonoff-produced compilation features modern artists covering "popular early to mid-20th century songs" in keeping with the setting of The New Look, which takes place amid the Nazi occupation of France during World War II through the lens of the Paris fashion scene.

"White Cliffs of Dover," for example, was originally recorded in the 1940s and was particularly prominent during World War II. You can listen to Florence's version now via digital outlets.

Other artists contributing to the soundtrack include The 1975, Lana Del Rey, beabadoobee and Bleachers.

The New Look premieres February 14. It stars Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as famed designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.