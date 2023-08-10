Florence + the Machine releases ﻿'Under Heaven Over Hell﻿' compilation for "new Indoctrinates"

EMI/Island/Polydor

By Josh Johnson

Florence + the Machine has released a new, career-spanning compilation dubbed Under Heaven Over Hell.

The 39-track collection features songs from every one of Florence's five records — from 2009's Lungs to 2022's Dance Fever — and is meant as an introduction to the band's music for new fans.

"We seem to have so many new Indoctrinates at the shows," Florence says. "So as a welcome to our new followers, and a thank you to everyone who truly embraced Dance Fever in the most creative and beautiful ways we created an FATM anthology, a collection of songs from the last 5 albums."

Suggested methods of listening include "running through a field," "drinking fake blood and crying glitter" and "drunk in a clown suit," though Florence would "love to hear your suggestions."

Fans new and old alike can listen Under Heaven Over Hell now via digital outlets.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!