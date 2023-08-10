Florence + the Machine releases ﻿'Under Heaven Over Hell﻿' compilation for "new Indoctrinates"

Florence + the Machine has released a new, career-spanning compilation dubbed Under Heaven Over Hell.

The 39-track collection features songs from every one of Florence's five records — from 2009's Lungs to 2022's Dance Fever — and is meant as an introduction to the band's music for new fans.

"We seem to have so many new Indoctrinates at the shows," Florence says. "So as a welcome to our new followers, and a thank you to everyone who truly embraced Dance Fever in the most creative and beautiful ways we created an FATM anthology, a collection of songs from the last 5 albums."

Suggested methods of listening include "running through a field," "drinking fake blood and crying glitter" and "drunk in a clown suit," though Florence would "love to hear your suggestions."

Fans new and old alike can listen Under Heaven Over Hell now via digital outlets.

