Florence + the Machine premieres title track off upcoming ﻿'Everybody Scream'﻿ album

'Everybody Scream' album artwork. Polydor Records/Republic Records; Credit: Autumn de Wilde
By Josh Johnson

Florence + the Machine has premiered a new song called "Everybody Scream," the first single and title track off the band's upcoming album.

"Everybody Scream" is accompanied by a video that, befitting of its title, does feature a lot of screaming in between shots of Florence Welch dancing amid bodies convulsing around her.

You can watch the "Everybody Scream" video on YouTube.

The album Everybody Scream marks the sixth Florence + the Machine album, and their first since 2022's Dance Fever.

"After needing lifesaving surgery on the Dance Fever Tour, Florence's recovery took her down the path of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror as she felt the limits of her body and explored what it means to be 'healed,'" a press release reads. "The album treads through womanhood, partnership, aging and dying; exposing the murky in the mundane."

Everybody Scream is out on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

