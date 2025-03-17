Flogging Molly's Dave King recovering from brain hemorrhage

By Josh Johnson

Flogging Molly has revealed that frontman Dave King is recovering from a brain hemorrhage.

The Celtic punks announced in February they were canceling their 2025 tour plans due to King dealing with a "very serious health condition." Now King's wife and Flogging Molly violinist Bridget Regan has shared an update, which reads, "On January 24th, Dave suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent two subsequent surgeries to save his life."

"He then spent two weeks in a coma, followed by varying stages of treatment and recovery," Regan writes. "On February 28th he underwent yet another surgery and I now feel confident we are on the other side of this."

"He is now entering into the next phase of his recovery and wants nothing more than to play music again," the post continues. "The road ahead is uncertain but we, as ever, will roll with the punches and hope to see you all in the near future."

Regan thanked the medical staff who worked with King, as well as friends, family and "everyone who sent well wishes and messages of support."

