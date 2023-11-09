Flogging Molly announces Shamrock Rebellion St. Patrick's Day weekend festival

By Josh Johnson

Flogging Molly will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2024 with their own festival.

The inaugural Shamrock Rebellion takes place March 16 in Silverado, California, and March 17 in Las Vegas. The Celtic punks will headline the two-day event, while the rest of the bill includes Frank Turner, Buzzcocks, Face to Face and Amigo the Devil.

"We in Flogging Molly are proud and excited to announce the inaugural Shamrock Rebellion Festival!" says frontman Dave King. "We have the amazing Frank Turner, the Buzzcocks, Face to Face, Amigo the Devil, and many, many more to come. So join us in celebrating all things punk and fun, with Flogging Molly's Shamrock Rebellion '24."

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. PT. For more info, visit ShamrockRebellion.com.

If you'll be spending St. Patrick's Day on the East Coast next year, you can catch Dropkick Murphys' annual Boston shows, which take place between March 14 and March 17.

