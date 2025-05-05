Float like (birds of a) feather: Billie Eilish covers Radiohead's 'Creep' during Amsterdam show

BILLIE EILISH Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

First she was the "bad guy," and now Billie Eilish is a "Creep."

The "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" star put her spin on the Radiohead hit during her show in Amsterdam on Sunday. As seen in fan-shot video, Eilish decidedly opts for the uncensored version of "Creep," including the original's swear words. Stick around to watch her burst out laughing during the climactic bridge section of the song.

You may recall that Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is an Eilish fan. In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Yorke said, "She's doing her own thing. Nobody's telling her what to do."

Eilish is currently touring Europe in support of her latest album, 2024's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!