Float like (birds of a) feather: Billie Eilish covers Radiohead's 'Creep' during Amsterdam show

First she was the "bad guy," and now Billie Eilish is a "Creep."

The "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" star put her spin on the Radiohead hit during her show in Amsterdam on Sunday. As seen in fan-shot video, Eilish decidedly opts for the uncensored version of "Creep," including the original's swear words. Stick around to watch her burst out laughing during the climactic bridge section of the song.

You may recall that Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is an Eilish fan. In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Yorke said, "She's doing her own thing. Nobody's telling her what to do."

Eilish is currently touring Europe in support of her latest album, 2024's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

