The Flaming Lips announce vinyl release of 'Greatest Hits Vol. 1' best-of compilation

The Flaming Lips have announced a vinyl release of the band's Greatest Hits Vol. 1 best-of compilation.

The 11-track collection will be available as a gold LP on September 8.

Greatest Hits Vol. 1 was originally released in 2018 and includes singles such as "She Don't Use Jelly," "The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song," "Do You Realize??" and "The W.A.N.D."

Meanwhile, The Flaming Lips will resume touring in August while celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2002 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

