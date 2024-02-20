The Flaming Lips announce 2024 ﻿'Yoshimi'﻿ anniversary tour dates

The Flaming Lips have announced a tour continuing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

The newly added dates run from May 17 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to July 26 in Burlington, Vermont. Each night, the Lips will play Yoshimi in full.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FlamingLips.com.

The Flaming Lips first launched the Yoshimi anniversary tour in 2023. They also put out a deluxe reissue in honor of the milestone.

