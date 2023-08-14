The Flaming Lips playing Joe Walsh's 2023 VetsAid concert

The Flaming Lips will be playing Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh's 2023 VetsAid benefit concert.

The seventh annual edition of the event, which raises funds in support of military veterans and their families, takes place this year on November 12 in San Diego.

The bill also includes The War on Drugs, Lucius, Jeff Lynne's ELO and Stephen Stills, as well as Walsh.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. PT. For more info, visit JoeWalsh.com.

The 2023 VetsAid concert will specifically help organizations based in, or with operations on the ground in, Southern California. In the seven years Walsh has been holding the VetsAid concerts, the organization has given out $3 million in grants.

The 2022 event featured performances by Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders.

