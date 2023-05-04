The Flaming Lips collect 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' rarities on upcoming 'Hypnotist' vinyl EP

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Flaming Lips will release a new vinyl EP titled Hypnotist on June 16.

The four-track collection includes rarities from the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots era that were previously only available as part of the 2002 album's recent six-CD 20th anniversary box set reissue.

Among those songs is the 24-minute demo, "Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream," as well as an instrumental version of the single "Do You Realize??"

The Flaming Lips will launch a U.S. tour celebrating Yoshimi's 20th anniversary Friday, May 5, in Chicago.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!