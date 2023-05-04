The Flaming Lips collect 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' rarities on upcoming 'Hypnotist' vinyl EP

The Flaming Lips will release a new vinyl EP titled Hypnotist on June 16.

The four-track collection includes rarities from the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots era that were previously only available as part of the 2002 album's recent six-CD 20th anniversary box set reissue.

Among those songs is the 24-minute demo, "Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream," as well as an instrumental version of the single "Do You Realize??"

The Flaming Lips will launch a U.S. tour celebrating Yoshimi's 20th anniversary Friday, May 5, in Chicago.

