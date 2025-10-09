The Flaming Lips announce ﻿'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots'﻿ graphic novel

'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: The Original Story' book cover. (Third Man Books)
By Josh Johnson

The story of The Flaming Lips' album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots will be told in a new graphic novel.

The hardcover book, which was written and illustrated by frontman Wayne Coyne, "definitively tells the tale of Yoshimi's struggle versus the Pink Robots and her quest for love and greater understanding," a press release says.

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: The Original Story will be published by Third Man Books, the publishing imprint of Jack White's Third Man Records. It is available to preorder now; if you place your order before Nov. 6, Coyne will sign and personalize your copy.

Orders received after Nov. 6 will still be signed, but not personalized.

The album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots was released in 2002. Alongside its sci-fi themes, it's known for spawning the Lips single "Do You Realize??"

