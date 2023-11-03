Fitz and the Tantrums announce '﻿Perfect Holiday'﻿ EP

Elektra

By Josh Johnson

Fitz and the Tantrums are celebrating the holiday season with new music.

The "HandClap" outfit will drop an EP called Perfect Holiday on November 10. You can listen to the first single, "Give Love This Year," now via digital outlets.

"No matter how crazy life gets, we can all agree the holidays are life's little timeout," says frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick. "It's a moment to slow down and appreciate what you have and who you have in your life. That's what Perfect Holiday is about to us. It's friends, it's family, it's fun, and now it's hopefully Fitz and the Tantrums for you!"

Perfect Holiday follows Fitz and the Tantrums' 2022 album, Let Yourself Free. Here's the track list:

"Give Love This Year"
"Perfect Holiday"
"World Without Xmas"
"Some Kind of Christmas"
"Caroling"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!