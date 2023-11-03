Fitz and the Tantrums announce '﻿Perfect Holiday'﻿ EP

Fitz and the Tantrums are celebrating the holiday season with new music.

The "HandClap" outfit will drop an EP called Perfect Holiday on November 10. You can listen to the first single, "Give Love This Year," now via digital outlets.

"No matter how crazy life gets, we can all agree the holidays are life's little timeout," says frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick. "It's a moment to slow down and appreciate what you have and who you have in your life. That's what Perfect Holiday is about to us. It's friends, it's family, it's fun, and now it's hopefully Fitz and the Tantrums for you!"

Perfect Holiday follows Fitz and the Tantrums' 2022 album, Let Yourself Free. Here's the track list:

"Give Love This Year"

"Perfect Holiday"

"World Without Xmas"

"Some Kind of Christmas"

"Caroling"

