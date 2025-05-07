Fitz and the Tantrums announce new album, ﻿'Man on the Moon'

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced a new album called Man on the Moon.

The sixth studio effort from the "HandClap" outfit will be released July 25. It's the follow-up to 2022's Let Yourself Free.

"I decided I was simply going to write for my heart and for my soul and nobody else," frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick said of his approach to the record. "At this point in our career, myself and the band feel we have complete creative license. Because, c'mon, nobody knows what the rules are anymore. So I'm not going to chase some vapor in the wind. I'm going to just do what I want."

You can listen to the Man on the Moon title track now. The album also includes the previously released single "Ruin the Night."

Fitz and the Tantrums will launch a U.S. summer tour in support of Man on the Moon in July.

Here's the Man on the Moon track list:

"The Good the Bad the Ugly"

"Man on the Moon"

"Withdrawals"

"Oh Maria"

"Ruin the Night"

"Where I Go"

"Young Days"

"Perfume"

"Umbrella"

"Queen of Hearts"

"Waste My Time"

"OK OK OK"

"Motion"

"One Day"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.