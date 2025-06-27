Fitz and the Tantrums share new ﻿'Man on the Moon'﻿ track, 'OK OK OK'

Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

Fitz and the Tantrums have shared a new song called "OK OK OK," a track off the band's upcoming album, Man on the Moon.

"'OK OK OK' doesn't ask politely—it kicks the door in and drags you to the dance floor," says frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick. "It's about dropping your brain and actually being in your body for once. That lightning-bolt feeling when the right song hits at exactly the wrong time—and it saves your a** anyways."

"OK OK OK," which is out now on digital platforms, is the third track to be released from Man on the Moon, following "Ruin the Night" and the title track. The album will arrive in full on July 25.

Fitz and the Tantrums will launch a U.S. tour in July.

