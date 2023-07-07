Fitz and the Tantrums, Hozier playing 'Good Morning America's' Summer Concert Series

ABC Audio

By Josh Johnson

Fitz and the Tantrums and Hozier are among the artists playing the 2023 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.

The "HandClap" outfit and "Take Me to Church" artist will take the stage at GMA's Times Square Studio on July 28 and August 18, respectively.

The 2023 GMA Summer Concert Series kicks off next Friday, July 14, with BTS member Jung Kook. Other performers include country stars Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt, "Call Me Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen and a 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration featuring Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Busta Rhymes.

Good Morning America airs weekdays from 7 to 9 a.m. ET on ABC. For more info, visit GoodMorningAmerica.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

