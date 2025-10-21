Fitz and the Tantrums announce 2026 US tour dates

Fitz and the Tantrums on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced a run of U.S. tour dates for 2026.

The outing stretches from Jan. 29 in Riverside, Iowa, to Feb. 27 in Rancho Mirage, California. It includes a four-night residency at the Egyptian Theater in Park City, Utah, taking place Feb. 4-7.

Presales begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FitzandtheTantrums.com.

The tour will support the latest Fitz and the Tantrums album, Man on the Moon, which dropped in July. The band is also set to premiere a new single Friday called "Radio Baby" in collaboration with DJ Don Diablo.

