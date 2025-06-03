FINNEAS launching The Favors project with Ashe

Darkroom Records
By Josh Johnson

FINNEAS is reuniting with past collaborator Ashe for a new project called The Favors.

The duo will release their debut album together, The Dream, on Sept. 19. Lead single "The Little Mess You Made" will premiere Friday.

"We deeply loved making this music together in secret and can't wait for it to finally make [its] way to you," they say.

FINNEAS previously worked with Ashe when he produced her 2019 Moral of the Story EPs. He's also featured on her song "Till Forever Falls Apart."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

