FINNEAS & Ashe premiere debut single as The Favors, 'The Little Mess You Made'

Darkroom Records
By Josh Johnson

FINNEAS and Ashe have premiered the first single with their new collaborative project, The Favors.

The track is called "The Little Mess You Made" and will appear on the upcoming debut Favors album, The Dream.

"This is the way every artist dreams of making an album," Ashe says. "People don't sing together anymore when they're recording, but it was so romantic and fun."

"It's a true 'long-play album' in its real intended meaning," FINNEAS adds. "Hopefully, you can have friends over, cook a meal, and play this on vinyl front-to-back."

You can listen to "The Little Mess You Made" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTubeThe Dream is out Sept. 19.

FINNEAS previously worked with Ashe when he produced her 2019 Moral of the Story EPs. He's also featured on her song "Till Forever Falls Apart."

