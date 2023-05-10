Finger Eleven premieres video for comeback single "Together Right"

Craft Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Finger Eleven has premiered the video for "Together Right," the band's first single in eight years.

The clip finds a group of factory workers performing a tightly choreographed dance that's interrupted when two people start performing their own routine.

"The video takes place in a world where everything is the same," says guitarist James Black. "Efficiency and conformity are mistaken for unity. But real connection, between two people, is WAY more powerful than people idly following a routine."

You can watch the "Together Right" video streaming now on YouTube.

Finger Eleven dropped the song "Together Right" in April. The track will be included on the "Paralyzer" group's upcoming Greatest Hits compilation, due out June 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

