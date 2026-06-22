Find out when Billie Eilish's concert film is coming to digital

James Cameron and Billie Eilish on the set of 'BILLIE EILISH: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR'(Henry Hwu)
By Andrea Dresdale

Billie Eilish's concert film is ready to hit digital hard — and soft.

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, which she co-directed with James Cameron, will be available to buy or rent online starting June 23. It was originally released in theaters on May 8.

At the movie's LA premiere, Billie told ABC News of the film, "I just feel really, really grateful that it's gonna exist forever, and I'll get to watch this show and this tour that I loved so much, and made so many memories with them, forever."

"I think that's really magical for them to have and for me to have," she continued. "It's just a moment in time captured forever."

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