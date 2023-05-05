Filter releases new song "Face Down," announces streaming concert

Filter has released a new song called "Face Down."

"'Face Down' speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today," says frontman Richard Patrick. "I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media."

You can listen to "Face Down" now via digital outlets.

"Face Down" follows the single "For the Beaten," which dropped last October. A new Filter album, the follow-up to 2016's Crazy Eyes, is due out later this year.

In other Filter news, the band has announced a streaming concert taking place June 17. The show will broadcast via the streaming platform HITKOR.

For more info, visit HITKOR.com.

You can also catch Filter touring the U.S. this month, kicking off at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

