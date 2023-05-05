Filter releases new song "Face Down," announces streaming concert

Golden Robot Records

By Josh Johnson

Filter has released a new song called "Face Down."

"'Face Down' speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today," says frontman Richard Patrick. "I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media."

You can listen to "Face Down" now via digital outlets.

"Face Down" follows the single "For the Beaten," which dropped last October. A new Filter album, the follow-up to 2016's Crazy Eyes, is due out later this year.

In other Filter news, the band has announced a streaming concert taking place June 17. The show will broadcast via the streaming platform HITKOR.

For more info, visit HITKOR.com.

You can also catch Filter touring the U.S. this month, kicking off at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!