Filter premieres video for "Face Down" single

Golden Robot Records

By Josh Johnson

Filter has premiered the video for "Face Down," the band's latest single.

The clip finds the "Hey Man Nice Shot" outfit recording the tune over a video chat session, which is hacked by a continuous video loop of different skateboarders, snowboarders and bikers wiping out and falling, well, face down. It also includes a reference to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

You can watch the "Face Down" video streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Face Down" premiered earlier in May and follows the track "For the Beaten," which dropped last October. A new Filter album, the follow-up to 2016's Crazy Eyes, is due out later this year.

Filter will perform a streaming concert on June 17.

