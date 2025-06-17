Filter announces 30th anniversary ﻿'Short Bus'﻿ vinyl reissue

Craft Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Filter has announced a vinyl reissue of the band's 1995 debut album, Shot Bus, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The LP will be available across five different color variants on Aug. 15 and is available to preorder now.

"So much has changed over the last 30 years," says frontman Richard Patrick. "I've gotten married, had two wonderful children and been around the world many times, but the one constant through it all has been Filter—and it all started with Short Bus."

"I think back to what a thrill it was writing and recording these songs, and how much fun I still have performing them," Patrick continues. "To me, this album sounds as fresh and vital as it did when it first came out in 1995."

Patrick formed Filter and released Short Bus after playing in Nine Inch Nails' touring band. The album established Filter as part of the '90s industrial scene thanks in large part to the single "Hey Man Nice Shot."

Filter's most recent album is 2023's The Algorithm. They'll be touring with Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell beginning in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

