Fell in love with a sport: Jack White completes goal of seeing baseball game in every MLB stadium

A seven nation army couldn't hold Jack White back from fulfilling a lifelong dream.

The White Stripes frontman reveals that he's completed his long-held goal of seeing a baseball game in every MLB stadium. The last venue on his list was Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, which he finally visited on Friday while seeing the Detroit Tigers beat the hometown Phillies.

"It was a beautiful park," White says in an Instagram post.

However, White wonders if his mission is technically unfinished, since he hasn't seen the Tampa Bay Rays play in their temporary home stadium. The Rays' usual stadium, Tropicana Field, was damaged by Hurricane Milton in 2024 and has been under construction while the team plays at the nearby George M. Steinbrenner Field.

"Now a question for the baseball public: is it necessary that we see a game in the temporary stadium that the Tampa Bay Rays are currently playing in?" White asks. "Have we completed the journey or not since the stadium is only temporary?"

White, of course, is a big baseball fan, despite what some memes might lead you to believe. He spent his 50th birthday in July at a Tigers game, where he was serenaded by friend and actor John C. Reilly with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

