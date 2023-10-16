Feeling This: Travis Barker's hands ripped up following England blink-182 show

Travis Barker's reputation as one of the hardest-hitting drummers out there remains intact following blink-182's concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday, October 15.

In an Instagram Story after the show, Barker shared a photo of his very bloody hands, which had been torn up from a night of furious drumming. Fair warning: The gore is so extreme, Instagram slapped the picture with a graphic content censor.

You may recall that, back in February, Barker dislocated and tore ligaments in his finger during a blink-182 rehearsal. The injury was severe enough that Barker needed surgery, which delayed the start of blink's reunion tour with Tom DeLonge.

Said tour eventually kicked off in April with a surprise set at Coachella. blink is also set to drop a new album called ONE MORE TIME..., featuring the classic lineup of DeLonge, Barker and Mark Hoppus, Friday, October 20.

