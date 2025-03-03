Far from 'Home': Good Neighbours reflect on breakout year

Since releasing their breakout hit "Home" just over a year ago, Good Neighbours have, ironically, spent a lot of time away from home.

The British duo — made up of Scott Verrill and Oli Fox — is currently on their first full-length tour of the U.S. while opening for Foster the People, opening their eyes to the sheer vastness of these United States.

"Ever since we were younger we kind of, like, imagined going around America on a bus so, yeah, it's been quite a big buildup," Verrill tells ABC Audio. "But yeah, it's definitely been harder than we thought, I guess."

Overall, Fox describes the year since releasing "Home," which has racked up 10 million views on YouTube, been certified Platinum by the RIAA and made its TV debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as a "complete blur."

"It feels like we released 'Home' about four years ago," Fox laughs. "We've seen most of the world at this point, which just feels insane to say."

With being on the road so much thanks to the success of "Home," Fox says that the song's message does hit harder now.

"It's bittersweet, isn't it?" Fox says. "You're making memories and setting yourself up for later in life, but you are missing out on quite a lot of fun family stuff that's happening back home, which I guess is the first time I've ever experienced missing out on that."

Good Neighbours' tour with Foster the People continues Monday in New Orleans and wraps up Thursday in Dallas. They also released a new single, "Ripple," in January.

