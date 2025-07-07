Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman drops off upcoming tour dates to undergo hand surgery

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is dropping off the band's upcoming tour dates to undergo surgery on his hand.

"After years of managing ongoing issues with my right hand, it's become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage," Trohman writes in an Instagram post. "Unfortunately, this means I'll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band. The silver lining is that I'm on track for a full recovery."

Trohman adds that Fall Out Boy will still be playing all of their scheduled shows and that he's "looking forward to recovering so I can get back out there with the guys."

Fall Out Boy's upcoming dates include the Minnesota Yacht Club and Oceans Calling festivals, along with shows in Canada, Japan and Brazil.

Trohman previously announced in 2023 that he was taking a break from Fall Out Boy due to his mental health. He returned to the band later that year.

