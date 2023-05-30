Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman announces return

Burak Cingi/Redferns

By Jill Lances

Fall Out Boy guitarist and founding member Joe Trohman is back with the band.

Trohman announced in January that he was "taking a break" from the group to work on his mental health, and apparently he's doing much better. The rocker announced on Instagram that he's rejoined FOB just in time for their upcoming summer tour.

“Hey everyone, I'm officially back!” he shared. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself.”

The post went on to thank Ben Young for filling in for him during the break, noting, "He is a true gentleman and a scholar."

Finally he adds, “I'm stoked to be back in action and I can't wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”

Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust kicks off June 21 at Chicago's Wrigley Field. A complete list of dates can be found at falloutboy.com.

