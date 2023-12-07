Fall Out Boy releasing 'Folie à Deux' ﻿vinyl reissue with unauthorized artwork change

The Island Def Jam Music Group

By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy is turning an unauthorized artwork change into a new reissue.

The band has announced the release of Folie à Bleu, a 15th anniversary edition of their 2008 album, Folie à Deux. As its title suggests, the reissue swaps the original record's red background for blue — a decision that apparently was news to the "Dance, Dance" outfit.

"The label changed the color of the album cover to blue without asking us & we didn't want it all to go to waste," Fall Out Boy shares. "Only 2,500 of these were pressed. Once they're gone, they're gone!"

You'll be able to order Folie à Bleu via Fall Out Boy's web store starting Monday, December 11, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Folie à Deux followed the one-two punch of 2005's From Under the Cork Tree and 2007's Infinity on High, and found Fall Out Boy experimenting more with the pop-punk sound they'd become known for. Fall Out Boy went on hiatus in 2009, a year after Folie à Deux dropped, before reuniting in 2013.

Fall Out Boy put out their latest album, So Much (for) Stardust, in March. They'll launch a U.S. tour in continued support of their record in February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!