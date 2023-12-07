Fall Out Boy releasing 'Folie à Deux' ﻿vinyl reissue with unauthorized artwork change

Fall Out Boy is turning an unauthorized artwork change into a new reissue.

The band has announced the release of Folie à Bleu, a 15th anniversary edition of their 2008 album, Folie à Deux. As its title suggests, the reissue swaps the original record's red background for blue — a decision that apparently was news to the "Dance, Dance" outfit.

"The label changed the color of the album cover to blue without asking us & we didn't want it all to go to waste," Fall Out Boy shares. "Only 2,500 of these were pressed. Once they're gone, they're gone!"

You'll be able to order Folie à Bleu via Fall Out Boy's web store starting Monday, December 11, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Folie à Deux followed the one-two punch of 2005's From Under the Cork Tree and 2007's Infinity on High, and found Fall Out Boy experimenting more with the pop-punk sound they'd become known for. Fall Out Boy went on hiatus in 2009, a year after Folie à Deux dropped, before reuniting in 2013.

Fall Out Boy put out their latest album, So Much (for) Stardust, in March. They'll launch a U.S. tour in continued support of their record in February.

