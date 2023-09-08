Fall Out Boy performing at 2023 MTV VMAs

Fall Out Boy is performing at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The "Dance, Dance" outfit joins the previously announced Måneskin on the bill, as well as other performers, including Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Future, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Demi Lovato.

Fall Out Boy is also among this year's VMA nominees. Their video for "Hold Me Like a Grudge" will compete in the Best Alternative category, along with Blink-182's "Edging," Thirty Seconds to Mars' "Stuck," Paramore's "This Is Why," boygenius' "The Film," and Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste's "Candy Necklace."

The 2023 MTV VMAs take place September 12.

