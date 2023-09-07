Fall Out Boy announces 2024 US tour

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy will be spreading more Stardust in 2024.

The "Dance, Dance" outfit has announced a U.S. tour for next year in continued support of their new album, So Much (for) Stardust. The outing, which will also feature Jimmy Eat World on the bill, kicks off February 28 in Portland, Oregon, and concludes April 6 in Minneapolis.

Tickets will go on presale for those on Fall Out Boy's mailing list beginning Wednesday, September 13, at 10 a.m. local time. The general onsale starts Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FallOutBoy.com.

So Much (for)Stardust, the first Fall Out Boy album in five years, was released in March. it includes the single "Love from the Other Side."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

