Fall Out Boy references Kurt Cobain, Pokémon & "Tom DeLonge and aliens" in "We Didn't Start the Fire" cover

As previously teased, Fall Out Boy has delivered a cover of "We Didn't Start the Fire."

The recording features updated lyrics to reflect the world since the Billy Joel hit was originally released in 1989, replacing shoutouts to Buddy Holly, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley with Kurt Cobain, Pokémon and "Tom DeLonge and aliens."

You'll hear Patrick Stump reference a number of political figures and world events, including 9/11 and Columbine. He also notes, "[Donald] Trump gets impeached twice."

Interestingly, both versions mention Egypt's Suez Canal: Joel sang, "Trouble in the Suez," in reference to the 1956 Suez Crisis, while Fall Out Boy's rendition goes "Ever Given Suez," referring to the ship that infamously got stuck in the canal in 2021.

"So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years -- we felt like a little system update might be fun," Fall Out Boy says of the cover. "Hope you like our take on it."

You can listen to Fall Out Boy's "We Didn't Start the Fire" now via digital outlets and follow along with its lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Fall Out Boy is currently on tour supporting the band's latest album, So Much (for) Stardust.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.