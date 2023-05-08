Fall Out Boy preparing "something special" for 20th anniversary ﻿'Take This to Your Grave'﻿ reissue

Fueled By Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy is planning a vinyl reissue for the band's 2003 debut album, Take This to Your Grave, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

In a Facebook post Monday, the "Dance, Dance" rockers tease that they're "working on something special" for the upcoming package.

"You'll have to wait a sec on that one," the post reads.

While you wait for that, you can shop 20th anniversary Take This to Your Grave merch now via Fall Out Boy's web store.

Fall Out Boy released their latest album, So Much (for) Stardust, in March. They'll launch a U.S. tour behind the record in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

