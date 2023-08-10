Fall Out Boy to star in 'B1G Saturday Night' opening special

After performing at the 2023 NFL Draft, Fall Out Boy is heading back to college for NBC Sports' B1G Saturday Night, which showcases college football teams in the Big Ten conference.

The "Dance, Dance" outfit will star in the first installment of B1G Saturday Night, which premieres September 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, ahead of a game between West Virginia and Penn State. It'll feature Fall Out Boy performing the song "Here Comes Saturday Night," which was previously teased earlier this year.

"We are excited to have Fall Out Boy star in our show open to help us capture the passion and pageantry of Big Ten Football in primetime," says Tripp Dixon, NBC Sports creative director.

Fall Out Boy recently wrapped a U.S. tour in support of their latest album, So Much (for) Stardust.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.