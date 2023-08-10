Fall Out Boy to star in 'B1G Saturday Night' opening special

Fall Out Boy In Concert - Clarkston, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

After performing at the 2023 NFL Draft, Fall Out Boy is heading back to college for NBC Sports' B1G Saturday Night, which showcases college football teams in the Big Ten conference.

The "Dance, Dance" outfit will star in the first installment of B1G Saturday Night, which premieres September 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, ahead of a game between West Virginia and Penn State. It'll feature Fall Out Boy performing the song "Here Comes Saturday Night," which was previously teased earlier this year.

"We are excited to have Fall Out Boy star in our show open to help us capture the passion and pageantry of Big Ten Football in primetime," says Tripp Dixon, NBC Sports creative director.

Fall Out Boy recently wrapped a U.S. tour in support of their latest album, So Much (for) Stardust.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!