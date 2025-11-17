Fall Out Boy responds to Glen Powell's 'Sugar, We're Goin Down' 'SNL' shout-out

Host Glen Powell during the monologue on Saturday, November 15, 2025. (Will Heath/NBC)
By Josh Johnson

Glen Powell may have gotten more than he bargained for when he referenced Fall Out Boy on Saturday Night Live.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor hosted SNL on Nov. 15, and during his monologue he told the audience about his movie star aspirations growing up.

"When I was a teen, I directed some of my own films, they were a little experimental, emotionally nuanced," Powell said. "I was watching a lot of French New Wave at the time, I think you'll see the influence."

Powell then played a video of himself lip-synching along to Fall Out Boy's classic "Sugar, We're Goin Down."

"That was actually my audition for Top Gun," Powell quipped.

Powell's reference made its way to the Fall Out Boy members, who responded in an Instagram post reading, "Want to direct the next fob music video @glenpowell?"

In addition to the excitement over the possible collaboration, fans in the comments are hoping that "the next fob music video" means there's a next Fall Out Boy album in the works. The band's most recent record is 2023's So Much (for) Stardust.

Fall Out Boy has spent 2025 celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 breakout album, From Under the Cork Tree. A deluxe reissue was released in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

