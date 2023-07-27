Fall Out Boy honors Sinéad O'Connor with "Nothing Compares 2 U" cover

By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy honored the late Sinéad O'Connor with a cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U" during their show in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 26.

Vocalist Patrick Stump sang a solo, piano-led rendition of O'Connor's signature song, which was originally written by Prince. Footage of the performance, which was part of a medley of covers, has been posted to YouTube and social media.

News of O'Connor's passing broke on July 26. She was 56. A statement from O'Connor's family read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Many artists paid tribute to O'Connor with statements acknowledging her contribution to music, her openness about her mental health issues and the infamous moment when she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live. One person who wasn't happy with the tributes, though, was Morrissey.

"You praise her now ONLY because it is too late," the controversial ex-The Smiths frontman wrote on his website. "You hadn't the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

