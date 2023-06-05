Fall Out Boy, Hayley Williams contributing to Taylor Swift's '﻿Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' ﻿album

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

By Josh Johnson

Taylor Swift's upcoming Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album is turning into an emo-palooza.

The pop superstar has announced that the upcoming rerecorded version of her 2010 effort will feature contributions from Fall Out Boy and Paramore's Hayley Williams.

"Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album," Swift shares. "They're so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now."

Fall Out Boy and Williams will guest on the "from the vault" songs "Electric Touch" and "Castles Crumbling," respectively.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released July 7. It's the third album she's rerecorded, following Taylor's Versions of Fearless and Red.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!